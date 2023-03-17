Govt urged to provide better health services at Dharampur

Tribune News Service

Mandi, March 16

The Himachal Kisan Sabha has urged the government to strengthen health services in the Dharampur Assembly segment of the district.

A delegation of the association recently met the Congress MLA from Dharampur, Chander Shekhar, at Bharari.

Rantaj Rana, block president of Kisan Sabha, informed the MLA that there were 14 health institutions, including primary health centres, community health centres and civil hospitals, in Dharampur constituency. Of these, X-ray machines were available only in three health institutions at Sandhol, Dharampur and Tihra. While the X-ray machines were functional at Sandhol and Dharampur, the machine at Tihra hospital was non-functional for the past few months. Due to the lack of basic health facilities, the people of this constituency were facing difficulties.

“We also raised the issue of incomplete irrigation schemes in the area. We urged the MLA to ensure timely completion of these schemes to provide irrigation facilities to farmers,” he said.

Former Zila Parishad member Bhupender Singh said during the previous BJP regime corruption took place in the Jal Shakti Department in Dharampur area and a few other departments. He requested the MLA that this should be investigated.

“The MLA assured us that he will take up all these issues with Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. He also said efforts would be made to complete under-construction irrigation water schemes in time,” Rana said.