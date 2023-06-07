Govt yet to take control of temple in Kangra

Our Correspondent

Palampur, June 6

The Kalinath Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple situated on the banks of the Beas river near Garli Pragpur in Kangra district is crying for attention. At present, this 400-year-old ancient temple is in a state of neglect.

In 2018, the Himachal Pradesh High Court had directed the state government to take over the management of the Kalinath Kaleshwar Mahadev Temple with immediate effect. However, the order of the three judges’ Bench of the High Court is yet to be implemented.

In the past four years, the situation has worsened as many persons have encroached upon the land of the temple.

Following the High Court order, Amit Kumar, Tehsildar, Rakkar (Dehra Gopipur), was given the additional charge of Temple Officer of the Kaleshwar Mahadev Mandir. However, till date, the government had not posted a regular Temple Officer and other staff to manage its affairs.

The Tehsildar, Rakkar, does sit at the temple complex. The government has posted a sweeper and two Class IV employees at the temple but there is no regular staff there. Also, there is no arrangement for the collection of offerings.

The Tehsildar, who has the additional charge of Temple Officer, says that as per the High Court directions, half of the offerings are collected by a hereditary pujari. As regards encroachment on the temple land, necessary legal proceedings have already been initiated against the guilty persons.