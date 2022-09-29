Graft, inflation to be poll issues: Alka

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, September 28

Corruption, unemployment, inflation and poor performance of the government will be major issues in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the state, said Alka Lamba, AICC spokesperson, here today.

She said that the BJP government was making false claims. Both Central and state governments had failed to fulfil promises made to people in the last elections, she added.

Alka said, “BJP governments have misled people on the Ujwala Yojana and employment generation. An LPG cylinder that was available for Rs 450 during the UPA rule now costs Rs 1,150 and the subsidy on a cylinder has been reduced to meager Rs 12 to Rs 20. The state government had provided 1.35 lakh LPG connections under the Ujwala Yojana but only 9,000 of them were refilled. This happened as the government did not bother to provide refilled cylinders to beneficiaries.”

She said that during the UPA government the LPG subsidy budget was over Rs 37,000 crore but it had reduced to Rs 242 crore during the NDA rule. She alleged that the BJP had failed to check inflation.