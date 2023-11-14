Gram Sabhas planned for dev works in Una

Una, November 13
Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said that special Gram Sabhas would be organised in all panchayats of the district in November and December under ‘Sabki Yojna-Sabka Vikas’ campaign.
The DC said panchayat-level development works to be undertaken during the financial year 2024-2025 will be planned at these meetings and the proposals will be documented in the Gram Sabha proceedings registers. He said a detailed schedule of all meetings has been issued for all five developmental blocks, namely Gagret, Amb, Haroli, Una and Bangana.
The DC said first round of meetings will held on November 17, while the last round will be on December 2.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers
The pipes will be pushed in using the horizontal drilling eq...
Post Diwali, air quality dips in most cities across Haryana
AQI hovered around ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ during the past 24 ...
Man found hanging after getting thrashed by girlfriend's family in UP village
The family members of the deceased have accused the girl's f...