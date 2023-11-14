Gram Sabhas planned for dev works in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, November 13

Una Deputy Commissioner Raghav Sharma today said that special Gram Sabhas would be organised in all panchayats of the district in November and December under ‘Sabki Yojna-Sabka Vikas’ campaign.

The DC said panchayat-level development works to be undertaken during the financial year 2024-2025 will be planned at these meetings and the proposals will be documented in the Gram Sabha proceedings registers. He said a detailed schedule of all meetings has been issued for all five developmental blocks, namely Gagret, Amb, Haroli, Una and Bangana.

The DC said first round of meetings will held on November 17, while the last round will be on December 2.

#Una