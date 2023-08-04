Gramphu-Kaza highway opened for light vehicles

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 3

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) yesterday restored the Gramphu-Kaza highway for the movement of light vehicles in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti. This highway was blocked for several days between Chhota Dara and Gramphu due to a major damage to the road stretch because of heavy rains in the region.

Anuradha Rana, chairperson of Zila Parishad, Lahaul and Spiti, said that it was good that the BRO had restored this highway for the movement of light vehicles. Now, the BRO was making efforts to restore the highway for the movement of heavy vehicles, she added.

According to BRO officials, this highway will be restored for the movement of heavy vehicles within two days. This would help farmers of Spiti region to transport their agriculture and horticulture produce to distant markets in time through this highway.

#Lahaul and Spiti #Mandi