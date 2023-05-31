Gramphu-Kaza road restored after over 7 months

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, May 30

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) yesterday opened the Gramphu-Kaza highway through the Kunzum Pass (14,931 ft) for traffic movement after a gap of over seven months.

With the opening of this highway, tourists will be able to access the Spiti valley from the Manali and Lahaul side. The BRO informed the Kaza administration about the restoration of this highway. Now, the Kaza administration will take a decision to allow civilian traffic on this highway.

This highway was blocked to traffic from Manali and Lahaul side towards Spiti since mid-October last year due to heavy snowfall at Kunzum Pass and its nearby areas. During winter, the pass receives heavy snowfall every year, which cuts off the Spiti valley from Manali and Lahaul for months.

This year, the BRO had started the snow-clearing operation on this highway on March 21. The BRO engaged its workforce and machinery from both sides, Gramphu and Losar, towards the Kunzum Pass to clear the highway of snow. It took almost 69 days for the BRO to open this highway.

Kaza Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Harsh Negi said, “The highway was restored for the movement of 4x4 vehicles by the BRO yesterday. On Wednesday, we will conduct an inspection of this road to assess whether it is fit for the movement of civilian traffic or not. A decision to open it will be taken only after the inspection, keeping public safety in mind.”

The SDM said this road would be opened for the movement of 4x4 vehicles via Kunzum Pass within two days, while it would take some time to open it for all kinds of tourist vehicles due to the snowy path.

Residents of the Spiti valley, especially those associated with the tourism industry, are elated after the opening of this highway as it will give impetus to the local tourism business.

Sonam Targe, a resident of Spiti, said, “We were waiting desperately for the opening of this highway because it will provide access to tourists to the Spiti valley from Lahaul and the Manali side.”