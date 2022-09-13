Grandparents' Day celebrated

Sunrock Playschool, Shimla, organised ‘Grandparents’ Day’ on the school premises. The grandparents of the students accompanied them to the school to join the celebrations. On the occasion, the students gave presents to their grandparents and participated in several events.

Last date of re-registration extended

The last date for online re-registration process for next year/semester in various bachelor and master degree programmes of the Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) for the July 2022 session has been extended till September 17. The students who are already registered in bachelor/master degree programmes under annual system for the session July, 2021 and semester-based system for the session January, 2022 are eligible for re-registration. In addition to this, all those students registered prior to July, 2021, but could not re-register during the prescribed time/session, may also submit re-registration form for July, 2022 session.

Seminar on career opportunities

A seminar on career opportunities for commerce graduates was organised at the GGDSD College, Rajpur, in Palampur. The faculty members of the Commerce Department apprised the students of various opportunities in the field. They also sensitised them about the government schemes available for entrepreneurs. As many as 300 students participated in this interactive session.