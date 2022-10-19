Green audit at St Bede’s College

A Sustainability Index and Green Audit of Higher Education Institutions was held at St Bede’s College, Shimla. The audit was carried out by Major Dr Luxmi Gharu of Mahatma Gandhi National Council of Rural Education (MGNCRE), under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, Government of India. It was conducted for the purpose of inspection and data collection. It helped in creating awareness among students through interaction, and formation of cells for regulation of activities regarding hygiene, sanitation and sustainability.
BCS enters quarterfinals in debate
The second day of the Rev Dr Samuel Slater Inter-School Debates began with the debate between Mayo College, Ajmer, and Bishop Cotton School (BCS), on the topic ‘The Indian Education System is out of touch with the Global Market’. The proposition presented their major constructs on how the Indian education system lacked practicality and individuality and was totally out of touch with the global market. While opposing them, BCS team constructed on how the country’s education system even after having flaws, didn’t fail to become a part of the global market. BCS team won and made it to the quarterfinals of the competition. The day ended with a total of eight quarterfinal entries, after 48 debates in the qualifying round.
SFI demands heaters in HPU library
The Students' Federation of India (SFI) submitted a memorandum to HPU librarian on Tuesday, demanding that electric heaters should be provided inside the library in view of the approaching winters. The party also demanded that water facility inside the library should be improved by placing bigger water purifiers in place of the currently installed smaller purifiers. Students also demanded that central reading rooms should be constructed to accommodate more students and new books should be ordered.
