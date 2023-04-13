Green mobility panel formed for Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 12

The state government has constituted a Green Mobility Committee to monitor and promote Sustainable Mobility Solutions for decarbonising transport in Shimla.

A government spokesman said here today that Principal Secretary, Transport, would be the chairman of the committee. The Managing Director, Himachal Road Transport Corporation; Director (Transport); Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Shimla; CEO, Shimla Smart City; Engineer-in-Chief, HPPWD, Shimla; Director, Ropeways and Rapid Transit Development Corporation, etc. would be the members of the panel.

The Secretary, STA-cum-Additional Commissioner, Transport, would be the Member Secretary of the committee.