Green pea crop insurance facility for farmers

Our Correspondent

Chamba, June 7

For the first time, farmers in Chamba district can insure their pea crops against natural disasters or drought. Farmers who insure their crops by June 30 will be eligible for benefits under the revamped Weather-Based Crop Insurance Scheme (WBCIS).

In Chamba district, the blocks selected for pea crop insurance scheme include Bharmour, Tissa, Salooni and Pangi. The total green pea cultivation area in Chamba is around 400 hectares. The farmers in the district often suffer losses due to natural calamities and weather-related incidents, said Chamba Deputy Director of Agriculture Kuldeep Dhiman. To protect framers from such losses, the Central Government has included pea crops in the kharif season under WBCIS, he added.

Under the scheme, farmers will have to pay a premium of Rs 800 per bigha and can claim up to Rs 16,000 in case of natural calamities. Farmers, who have raised bank loans, will have their green pea crop insurance managed by their respective banks, while those who do not wish to insure their crops must submit a declaration to their bank seven days before the insurance deadline.

Farmers can insure their crops by providing their Aadhaar card, bank passbook, cheque, land records) farmer passbook and mobile number at the insurance Lok Mitra Kendras, banks or through the Prime Minister’s Crop Insurance Scheme portal: www.pmfby.gov.in.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba