 Grievances of Sirmaur residents addressed

  • Himachal
  • Grievances of Sirmaur residents addressed

Grievances of Sirmaur residents addressed

Grievances of Sirmaur residents addressed

Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan chairs a district-level grievance redressal meeting in Nahan.



Our Correspondent

Nahan, June 19

A district-level grievance redressal committee meeting was held today at the Bachat Bhavan in Nahan, chaired by Industry and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan. Deputy Speaker Vinay Kumar, Nahan MLA Ajay Solanki and former MLA Gangu Ram Musafir were also present.

Chauhan directed the Jal Shakti Department to expedite the lift drinking water scheme for all panchayats under the Chandol subdivision. He also instructed officials to streamline the irrigation scheme in Khala Kyar. Additionally, he emphasised addressing the black spots on the Neripul-Pulwaan road.

Chauhan highlighted the significant role of the grievance redressal committee in bridging the gap between the government and the public. He expressed hope that through this meeting, public issues would be resolved promptly. He reiterated the state government’s priority to fill vacant posts across the state, emphasising the increase in teacher recruitment to strengthen education.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Sumit Khimta welcomed the guests and talked about the committee’s goal to ensure responsible and sensitive governance by prioritising the swift resolution of public complaints.

During the meeting, it was told that the land requirement for the sewage disposal scheme in Majra and Paonta Sahib has been approved. The detailed project report for the Rs 16-crore sewage scheme in Renukaji has been sent to the higher authorities for funding. Similarly, the project report for the restoration of Parshuram Tal has been forwarded to the Chief Engineer’s office.

The meeting also addressed demands such as the permanent appointment of a veterinary doctor at the Kaffota Veterinary Hospital, science teachers at the Kaffota school and filling vacant positions Mishrawala school.

Other issues, including the construction of rain shelters and toilets in Dosarka and Jarja, the management of stray dogs, monkeys and animals in Nahan city, the establishment of a bank branch in the Dharti Dhar area, opening a Patwar circle in Chachheti Malgi gram panchayat and the assignment of a Naib Tehsildar at the Patwar Khana in Bharog Baneri, were also discussed.

#Nahan #Sirmaur


