Growers forced to throw apples in drains: Thakur

Dharamsala, December 23

The BJP again held a protest against the state government at the Assembly complex for the fifth and last day of the winter session here today. Just before the session started, the BJP legislators, led by Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur, held a protest before the Assembly hall carrying apple boxes. They raised slogans against the government alleging that the interests of apple farmers were being compromised with.

Thakur, while talking to mediapersons later, said that in many parts of the state, apple growers were forced to throw their produce in drains as roads to their areas were closed. Instead of helping the aggrieved farmers, the government had registered cases against them, he alleged.

He said that apple farmers were important for the economy of Himachal. “The present government has not been able to protect the interests of horticulturists in the state. Due to unprecedented heavy rains in the state many farmers have suffered huge losses but the Congress government has not extended any help to them,” he added.

Thakur said the Congress government had discontinued many schemes launched by the previous BJP government for the welfare of horticulturists and farmers.

