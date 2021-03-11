Growers' interests will be protected: Himachal CM

Growers' interests will be protected: Himachal CM

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur addresses a team of BJP workers from the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area at Oak Over in Shimla on Friday. Tribune photo

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 19

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today said today that the Congress in Himachal was leaderless and in such circumstances more and more senior leaders from the party were keen to join the BJP as they were fed up with dynastic politics.

Stir political

  • About the unrest among fruit growers, the CM said the agitation was more to protect the political interests and not the interests of growers
  • The government is sympathetically looking at the genuine demands of the growers
  • The state government is committed to safeguarding the interests of the farmers and horticulturists
  • In the wake of the void created by the demise of Narendra Bragta, several leaders had been trying to become benefactors of the horticulturists.

Speaking to mediapersons here today, Thakur said that it after a lot of deliberations that the Congress made its state president and appointed four working presidents to strengthen the party.

“The fact that a working president of the Congress and state vice-president, both sitting MLAs, chose to join the BJP is a clear indication that Congress is a sinking ship which everyone wants to desert,” he said.

Thakur, when asked about the unrest among the fruit growers, said that it was more than evident that the agitation was more to protect the political interests and not the interests of the growers. “The government is sympathetically looking at the genuine demands of the growers,” he said.

He added that the state government was committed to safeguard the interests of the farmers and horticulturists by providing ample facilities of marketing, cold storage and CA stores so as to give boost to their economy.

The Chief Minister also addressed a deputation of BJP workers of Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai area led by Chetan Bragta, who has recently been taken back into the BJP. He said former minister Narendra Bragta was not only one of the tallest leaders of the BJP in the region, but was also committed to safeguarde the interests of the horticulturists.

“Bragta not only fought for the rights of the farmers, but had laid stress on diversification and value addition of the horticulture produce,” he said. He said that with the void created by the untimely demise of Narendra Bragta, several leaders had been trying to become benefactors of the horticulturists.

The Chief Minister said that AAP had been exposed on the issue of corruption just like the Congress. “There are allegations of huge bungling in the Excise Department and the Lt Governor had sought a probe,” he said on misuse of government money by AAP.

“We don’t need to ask Congress what to do. We don’t want directions from them,” he said when asked about the controversy in the appointments of the chairman and members in the HP Public Service Commission.

#jai ram thakur #Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Himachal

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

2
Himachal

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

3
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

4
Trending

Court directs man to pay Rs 90,000 as compensation to his ex-girlfriend for allegedly peeing into her expensive Louis Vuitton bag

5
Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

6
Brand Connect

Shark Tank Keto Gummies Reviews [Weight Loss Alert] Shocking Price?

7
Punjab

Nutrition funds for poor kids diverted in Punjab from 2014 to 2017

8
Brand Connect

Tea Burn Reviews (BEAWARE!) Real Teaburn Reviews, Should You Buy It?

9
Punjab

Three Punjabis in fray for Brampton mayor's post

10
Chandigarh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Don't Miss

View All
Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot
Nation

Video: Cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, disaster response team rushes to spot

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers
Chandigarh

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update
Nation

Citing security flaws, Apple tells users to install update

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap
Trending

Watch: Woman falls down while deboarding moving train, CRPF personnel pulls her away to avert mishap

Both pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss their landing
World

Pilots fall asleep while flying at 37,000 feet, miss landing

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers
Trending

Twitterati rebukes US President Joe Biden as he coughs into fist and shakes same hand with lawmakers

This border district almost went to Pak
Punjab

Border district Gurdaspur almost went to Pakistan

‘Special 26’ rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm
Haryana

'Special 26' rerun, Nuh MC chief, aides rob firm

Top News

Himachal Pradesh rain havoc: 14 feared dead in flash flood, landslide in Mandi

25 dead as heavy monsoon rains inflict chaos on Himachal, Uttarakhand; Odisha, Jharkhand also hit

Chakki bridge in Himachal Pradesh’s Kangra collapsed due to ...

Railway bridge over Chakki river washed away; train services to Kangra to remain suspended

800-metre-long railway bridge on Chakki river on Punjab-Himachal border collapses

Train services to Kangra to remain suspended

CBI has orders from above to raid us; want to thank them for not causing inconvenience to my family: Manish Sisodia

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Slams BJP, says NYT article not about him but about teachers...

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia ‘Money Shh’, says he makes money and maintains silence

Anurag Thakur calls Sisodia 'Money Shh'; says he makes money and maintains silence

Says Sisodia accused in liquor ‘scam’ but Arvind Kejriwal th...

Chandigarh International Airport to be named after Shaheed Bhagat Singh: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Decision taken at a meeting between Punjab CM and Haryana De...

Cities

View All

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Man caught from Shirdi in Maharashtra for planting IED under Punjab cop's vehicle

Skeletons to tumble out, Bikram Majithia on CBI raids on Sisodia's house

Punjab Education Minister meets contractual teachers, assures regular jobs

Machines non-functional, cancer patients suffer

Machines non-functional in Bathinda hospital, cancer patients suffer

47 years on, college foundation stone gathering dust in Bathinda

ElectricityAmendment Bill to favour only corporate firms, allege farmers

Honey-trapped student rescued from kidnappers

Honey-trapped Kharar student rescued from kidnappers

Punjab, Haryana agree to name Chandigarh airport after Shaheed Bhagat Singh

Chandigarh: Three of sextortion gang nabbed

Zirakpur: Mother of 3 ‘gangraped’, FIR lodged

Man sentenced to one-year jail in cheque-bounce case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

Delhi CM Kejriwal, Deputy CM Sisodia and Yogendra Yadav acquitted in defamation case

CBI issues summons to some accused in Delhi excise policy ‘corruption’ case

It will be Arvind Kejriwal versus Narendra Modi in 2024, says Manish Sisodia

Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia to visit Gujarat on August 22 to ‘guarantee’ education and health

Tenant hammers house owner to death in Delhi; takes selfie with the body before fleeing

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Smart City: Vigilance Bureau begins probe into LED project in Jalandhar

Few takers for booster dose, just 1 lakh get jabbed in Jalandhar district

Cane farmers continue to block highway in Phagwara

Prove DVR theft charge: SAD leader to MLA

Six villagers booked for murder bid

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

Payal police crack blind murder case, nab two

12.5L looted from shoe trader's employee in Ludhiana

It's like second birth of my child: Nihal's mother

Salaries delayed again, Ludhiana civic body awaits GST share

Ludhiana: Put on fast track, 25 projects worth Rs 708.16-cr awarded

African swine fever detected in Patiala

African swine fever detected in Patiala

Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar sets 1-yr deadline for 24x7 water project in Patiala

Diarrhoea outbreak in Patiala's Prem Colony, 13 taken ill

Patiala district witnesses 26 Covid cases

African swine fever killed pigs: Report