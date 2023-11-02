Growers reap rich dividends

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 1

Kiwi growers have reaped rich dividends this year with the fruit selling for as high as Rs 300 a kilo. Though the amount of the crop was less owing to inclement weather, it fetched a better price vis-à-vis last year. The season was also shorter this year; it finished at least a fortnight before the usual time, said Pratap, a grower at Rajgarh.

Most of the fruit was sold at the fruit mandi at Solan where growers from various parts of Sirmaur like Rajgarh, Narag and villages in Solan like Shilli, Shamti, Chail, Deothi, Ghatti, etc., brought their produce.

Farmers, who grow organic kiwi, however, managed to get as much as Rs 250 per piece for a large fruit, said a grower from Solan village. The fruit is priced as per its size and quality with the premium organic quality fetching the maximum returns.

The kiwi fruit has a crucial advantage as it matures between October and December when no other fresh fruit is available. Since the fruit is harvested hard, it has a longer shelf life and can be transported to long distances without using sophisticated packaging material. It is a rich source of Vitamin A, E and C and has a high medicinal value. The number of kiwi growers is rising as the fruit gives assured returns and has less scope of wastage.

Kiwi is grown over more than 122 hectares in the state with an annual production of 112 metric tonnes. The mid-hills and valley areas, including Solan, Shimla, Sirmaur, Mandi and Kullu districts, are suitable for its cultivation.

Agriculture Produce Market Committee Secretary Ravinder Sharma says that 102 quintals of kiwi were sold at the fruit market this season till October 26. The minimum price registered was Rs 40 per kg while the highest price was Rs 320 per kg.

#Solan