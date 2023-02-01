Growers want apple MSP on par with J&K, subsidy on fertilisers

ANI

Shimla, January 31

Growers are hopeful that the Union Budget will have some special provisions to boost the trade of Himachali apple. They expect Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to give more clarity on import duty on apple or bringing apple under a special category in the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

The growers expect the Central Government to grant subsidy on fertilisers and MSP for apple on a par with Jammu and Kashmir.

“We are hopeful that the Budget will have special budgetary provisions for us. Inflation has hit everyone in the country and the cost of production is going up. There is an urgent need to provide subsidy on fertilisers and pesticides for apple cultivation. We are also looking for more clarity from the Finance Ministry on the imposition the 100 per cent import duty on apple, especially from China and Iran, which arrive during the peak season and the prices of our produce goes down,” says Sushant, an apple grower.

Women growers in the state are seeking more funds for the establishment of cold storages and processing plants for fruits in the state.

Pushpa, another farmer, says, “For apple, cherries and other fruits, processing plants are needed to preserve them. We expect the Union Government to make a special provision in the Budget for farmers. We want subsidies on fertilisers and anti-hail nets.”

Yet another farmer Yashwant says, “We want MSP for apple as is being given to growers in Jammu and Kashmir. In Himachal, we have MSP only for low-grade fruit that sells for less than Rs 10 a kilo but in Jammu and Kashmir, the Union Government gives a higher MSP. We are looking for something similar. We also want fertilisers and pesticides at subsidised rates and import duty on apple to be raised to 100 per cent.”