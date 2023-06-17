Growers want MIP on stone fruits

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 16

Stone fruit growers in the state are demanding minimum import price (MIP) on the import of these fruits on the lines of apple imports. The reason: Heavy import of stone fruits from Afghanistan and Iran has impacted the prices of local varieties.

“Although the production of plum, cherry and apricot is significantly less this year due to hostile weather, our produce is fetching much less price as compared to the normal price,” said Deepak Singha from Kotgarh.

“The import has increased significantly as local production is much less than normal this time. The prices of the local fruits have fallen by around 50 per cent from the initial mark. Nevertheless, the prices are still not bad for the local produce,” said Deepak Arora, a fruit trader in Ludhiana.