Growing simian menace

The number of monkeys has increased at The Ridge and Mall Road over the last few days. They give a tough time to the tourists and locals alike. Not only do they snatch eatables from people but also vandalise dustbins, snatch glasses or purse from people. The authorities concerned should take some action to check the menace. — Vandana, Shimla
Ensure timely lifting of garbage
Garbage bags kept on roadside at various places are not lifted in time. Due to this delay, stray dogs and monkeys litter near the areas and cause a lot of inconvenience. The civic body authorities should look into the matter and ensure that garbage bags are lifted early in the morning from all places. — Raman, Shimla
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Amid scorching heat, states continue to face power outages; Opposition blames Centre for coal shortage
Country’s peak power demand met touches all-time high of 207...
Farmers hold protests at various places in Punjab against power cuts
Block the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway by staging a protest a...
Heatwave: Schools in Punjab to be closed from May 14, orders CM Bhagwant Mann
Indian Meteorological Department on Thursday issued an alert...
4 injured as two groups clash in Patiala, curfew clamped; CM Mann says won't allow anyone to create disturbance in state
One group is said to have tried to carry out a march that wa...
Sikh tradition a living example of one India, strong India: PM Modi
Describes Indian diaspora as national ambassadors