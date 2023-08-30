GSI, IIT teams to investigate reasons behind landslides in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 29

The state government has roped in top institutes like Geological Survey of India (GSI), CBRI Roorkee, IIT Mandi, NIT Hamirpur and a few others for a detailed study of devastating landslides across the state this monsoon.

While the Geological Survey of India will investigate the reasons behind the landslides that caused massive loss of life and property in Shimla, IIT Mandi will carry out a similar exercise in Kullu district. Besides, other institutions will investigate and analyse the reasons behind landslides in other disaster-struck districts.

“Apart from finding out the reasons behind such catastrophic landslides, these teams will also suggest measures to mitigate the possibility of such disaster in the future,” said State Disaster Management Authority Director DC Rana.

Overall, 161 major landslide have been reported from across the state since the onset of monsoon in the last week of June. In terms of loss of life due to landslides, Shimla district has been the worst hit – out of the total of 110 lives lost across the state, 51 have been reported from Shimla district. Around 30 people have died due to landslides in Shimla city alone.

Incidentally, the government had constituted a team to assess the reasons behind the massive damage in Shimla due to incessant rains. In its preliminary assessment, the team has identified the disposal of debris along fragile slopes, unplanned drainage system and unscientific excavation of hills as the major reasons for destruction in Shimla.

According to Rana, the teams from the GSI and other institutes will carry out deeper and wide-ranging studies of the disaster. “The GSI teams will carry out several studies like geo-physical surveys, soil testing, etc., to understand the exact reasons behind such devastating landslides. The teams from different institutes will start working shortly,” said Rana.

He further said that the reports of these institutes would be documented so that people know and understand what brought this tragedy upon the state. “We have the documented record of the 1905 earthquake. Likewise, we will have the documented record of this disaster as well,” said Rana.

161 major landslides across state

