GSI resuming mass balance studies on Hampta Glacier to assess loss of snow cover

Vijay Mohan

Chandigarh, August 30

In the backdrop of climatic changes affecting many parts of the Himalayas, the Geological Survey of India (GSI) is resuming studies of the mass balance of the Hampta Glacier in Himachal Pradesh from this year to assess and analyse the loss of snow cover.

The mass balance of a glacier describes the amount of snow and ice received, retained or lost and the volumetric changes it undergoes over a period of time. It is one of the most important aspects of glacier studies which help to understand the prevailing climatic conditions and their impact.

“As per the guidelines of Temporary Technical Secretariat (TTS), some of the selected glaciers should be monitored for mass balance studies for a few decades. Therefore, another five years study will make Hamptah glacier mass balance data complete for full two decades; which is an essential requirement,” a note prepared by the GSI states.

The glacier is located in the Chenab catchment and is 6 km long and about half a km wide. It is also a popular destination for adventure tourists for trekking.

Mass balance studies on Hamptah Glacier began in 1999-2000 and continued till 2016-17. Since then, the glacier has consistently shown a negative mass balance, implying that it is reducing in volume. According to GSI data, between 2000 and 2016, the glacier has receded by 169 meters, with the average rate of recession being 10.5 metre per year.

“It shows that Hamtah Glacier has a consistent retreating trend, which could be caused by gradual increase in the temperature, related to global warming phenomenon and also possible changes in climatic condition,” the note adds. This would also help in understanding the trend of the loss of the glacier mass in terms of volume and fluctuation of the snout in space and time.