GST training programme commences

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 28

A training programme has been designed with an objective to deal with multiple challenges being faced in effective implementation of GST, said State Taxes and Excise Principal Secretary Subhasish Panda, while inaugurating the three-day GST Advance Master Trainer programme here, today.

He said the training would empower master trainers in speeding up the learning of tax officers. The effectiveness of the training strategy, being implemented by the department, is evinced by excellent growth of GST revenue during the 2021-22 financial year.

He said the department would shortly establish a GST training cell for ensuring continuous capacity building of tax officers. He also assured that the government would extend necessary support to future initiatives of the department for maximising GST collections.

State Taxes and Excise Commissioner Yunus said the department exceeded the GST annual targets by approximately Rs 248 crore, with collection of Rs 4,390 crore in 2021-22. Senior officers and officials of the department were also present on the occasion.

#gst