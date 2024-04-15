Gucchi hunters search for Himalayan ‘treasure’

Ashish Negi

Rampur, April 14

With the temperature rising and snow melting in the hilly areas of the state, the formation of wild morel mushrooms, commonly known as Gucchi, has begun rapidly in the forests. Gucchi grows in the upper reaches of Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Shimla, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts from late March to May during moist and humid weather conditions. The price of wild Gucchi in local markets ranges from Rs 12,000 to Rs 18,000 per kg.

Gucchi is a highly-priced delicacy in five-star hotels across the world. Besides being delicious and appetising, Gucchi is also used to treat various health conditions by locals because of its rich medicinal properties. It is specifically used to treat blood pressure, heart-related diseases, cold, fever etc. As soon as the clusters emerge, villagers go out to forests to pick up Gucchi.

Gucchi is known by different names in the mountains — Jangnoch in Kinnaur and Cheu in Shimla and Kullu districts. There is a popular belief that the more the clouds thunder during these days, the more the clusters of Gucchi emerge in the forests. During the Gucchi season, rural people earn good money by collecting Gucchi in the forests, but to find these, one has to wander far and wide amid the constant threat of wild animals.

Clusters grow naturally in the forests. Dr RS Minhas, president of HIMOARD (Himalayan Organisation for Organic Agri-Products Research and Development),said the most important factor for the growth of Gucchi was temperature.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Chamba #Kinnaur #Kullu #Mandi #Shimla