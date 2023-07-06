Gujarat woman dies in Kullu accident

Kullu, July 5
A tourist from Gujarat died today in a road accident near Babeli on the Kullu-Manali national highway. The car in which she was travelling collided with another vehicle on the highway.
According to the police, the deceased woman has been identified as Sunvishta Shah (28) of Surat. Shah Hardik Rasik Lal (35) of Surat and car driver Satpal Singh of New Delhi suffered severe injuries and are undergoing treatment at the Regional Hospital in Kullu. The driver of the other vehicle, Kapil of Kashamti in Kullu district, sustained minor injuries.
