Gujjars oppose ST status to Hattees

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 17

The Gujjar community has expressed resentment against the Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Hattee community of the Trans-Giri area of Sirmaur.

Community members, which met at Kala Amb yesterday, decided to hold a rally on September 21 where a decision would be taken to file a writ before the apex court against this move.

Leaders of the Gujjar Kalyan Parishad (GKP), Sirmaur district, were supported by the Rashtriya Gujjar Swabhiman Samiti. Resenting the Centre’s move to grant the ST status to the Hattees, they demanded the preservation of their rights. The community members from Paonta Sahib and Nahan also participated at the meeting.

Gujjar leaders, including Hansraj Bhatia, said a population of 4 lakh of Kinnaur, Chamba, Mandi and Sirmaur were enlisted as STs in the state, who were getting 7.5 per cent reservation in jobs. Another 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh Hattees had been added to this population and this would weaken their rights.

They resented that the government had neither increased this quota, nor ensured to safeguard of their rights before taking this decision.

The leader said merely giving assurances served no purpose as politicians forgot their promises after the elections.

They also threatened a stern action during the poll if written assurance was not given to safeguard their rights.