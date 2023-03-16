Gulaba opens for tourists today

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, March 15

Gulaba, a famous tourist spot on the Manali-Rohtang Pass road, will be thrown open to tourists from tomorrow. The road was closed in December last year following heavy snowfall. Till now, tourists were allowed to travel till Kothi but most of them preferred to go to Solang Nullah and Sissu by crossing the Atal Tunnel, as there was no snow at Kothi.

Manali SDM Raman Sharma said that a joint inspection along with the local DSP was carried out yesterday and the road till Gulaba was found to be safe for vehicular movement. Parking lots were also clear of snow. He added that he had recommended to the government to allow tourists till Gulaba. However, the movement of vehicles would depend upon weather conditions.

On April 10 last year, a joint team of the Kullu district administration, police and the Manali Municipal Committee had carried out an inspection to decide whether tourist vehicles could be allowed till Gulaba beyond Kothi. The administration had reopened tourist hotspot Marhi, located midway between Manali and the Rohtang Pass, on April 15. However, as less snowfall was witnessed there this year, Marhi and the Rohtang Pass are expected to be thrown open to tourists soon.

On March 10, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) started clearing snow to restore the mighty 13,058 feet-high Rohtang Pass from the Koksar side in Lahaul to tourist traffic. However, it is yet to start removing snow from the Manali side beyond Gulaba. Last year, the BRO had launched the snow clearance operation on the Manali-Rohtang Pass road on April 8 and tourist vehicles were allowed till the Rohtang Pass from May 5.

People associated with the tourism industry are glad that Gulaba will be thrown open to tourists. They hope that soon tourists will also be able to visit Marhi and the Rohtang Pass.

The Rohtang Pass is a major tourist attraction and the backbone of the tourism industry in Manali. Meanwhile, people associated with the tourism industry have demanded that the cap on the number of vehicles and the National Green Tribunal (NGT) barrier at Gulaba should be removed as traffic to Lahaul is going through the Atal Tunnel. They have urged the government to approach the NGT to review its decision to cap the number of vehicles allowed to go to the Rohtang Pass and the charging of Rs 500 per vehicle.