Famous tourist spot Gulaba opens up to tourists

Mandi, April 9

Gulaba, a famous tourist spot between Manali and Rohtang in Kullu district, was opened to tourists today as the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) cleared the snow from the road and parking facilities were restored.

Kullu Deputy Commissioner Torul S Raveesh issued an order in this regard today.

The DC said the movement of tourist vehicles would be allowed up to Gulaba from Manali.

The barrier was previously set up at Kothi and now, after the DC’s orders, would be shifted from Kothi to Gulaba.

However, from Gulaba towards Rohtang pass, traffic movement remains restricted. So far, tourists were allowed to visit up to Kothi. Most visitors would go to Solang Nullah and Sissu via the Atal Tunnel as there was no snow in Kothi.

Last year, Gulaba was thrown open to tourists on March 16.

