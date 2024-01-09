Gurugram student leads initiative to promote Kangra miniature paintings

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, January 8

Jaiveer Chadha, a Class XII student of Heritage International Experiential School, Gurugram, Haryana, led an inspiring initiative to support artists who wish to learn the traditional art of Kangra miniature paintings.

Jaiveer came to know about the art on a visit to a gallery set up by the Kangra Arts Promotion Society (KAPS) at Delhi Haat. He developed an interest in the art and offered to volunteer at KAPS to raise awareness about it.

Having keen interest in public policy, politics and international affairs, Jaiveer started a fundraiser campaign on an online donations platform in November 2023, and managed to raise funds amounting to Rs 5 lakh within a short timespan. He donated the money to the KAPS.

Varun Rattan, secretary of KAPS, while talking to The Tribune, said the society will utilise the money to give fellowship to 10 new artists for a year, so that the art of Kangra miniature paintings is passed on to future generations. The artists will participate in training programmes at the Chitera Art School, which will enhance their skills and provide growth opportunities.

Akhshai Runchal, president of the KAPS, lauded Jaiveer for his efforts. He said more youngsters should take up such initiatives to support artists and help preserve this remarkable art form, which used to be world famous at some time.

Haripur, the capital of Guler, can be regarded as the birthplace of the Kangra school of art. The Guler style of painting flourished under the patronage of Raja Dalip Singh and later Raja Govardhan Chand. Kangra art form depicts stories of Mahabharata, Ramayana, Radha Krishna, Rajput chivalry, battle scenes, court scenes, festivals and portraits of rulers.

Raja Sansar Chand of the Katoch Dynasty was one of the rulers during whose reign, Kangra art form flourished and its fame spread to distant lands.

About the art form

Haripur, the capital of Guler, can be regarded as the birthplace of the Kangra school of art. Under the patronage of Raja Dalip Singh and later Raja Govardhan Chand, Guler style of painting flourished

Kangra art form depicts stories of Mahabharata, Ramayana, Radha Krishna, Rajput chivalry, battle scenes, court scenes, festivals and portraits of rulers

Raja Sansar Chand of the Katoch Dynasty was one of the rulers during whose reign, Kangra art flourished and its fame spread to distant lands. Under his rule, thousands of Kangra paintings were commissioned and the Kangra school of art reached its pinnacle.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dharamsala #Gurugram #Kangra