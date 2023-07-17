Gurukul school hosts programme on NEP

Tribune News Service

Solan, July 16

A one-day capacity building programme on National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 was organised today on the premises of Gurukul International Senior Secondary School, Solan, where 60 teachers from different schools participated.

It was aimed at providing insights and strategies to effectively implement the NEP 2020 in schools. Ravi Sharma from the Army Public School, Dagshai, was the resource person on the occasion who dwelt upon various aspects of the NEP.

A series of engaging activities were conducted to impart practical knowledge on incorporating NEP 2020 principles in classroom teaching. Teachers were given guidance on how to foster critical thinking, creativity and problem-solving skills among students. The session also emphasised on the importance of inclusive education and ways to create an inclusive learning environment.

Sharma also introduced innovative teaching methods that would encourage active student participation and enhance their overall development. Teachers were given hands-on training on new- age learning techniques, including use of technology, interactive multimedia and project-based learning.

The event was also graced by Loretto Ellis, principal, Good Shepherds School, Solan. The principal of the host school, Lakhwinder Kaur Arora, who was also the venue director, felicitated Ravi Sharma and expressed gratitude towards the CBSE for providing an opportunity to host such events.

