Guv adopts Rohru block under TB-free drive

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 24

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar has decided to adopt Tikkar block of Rohru subdivision in Shimla district by becoming Nikshay Mitra under the Pradhan Mantri TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan.

He has taken the responsibility of looking after all the identified 49 tuberculosis patients of this block. The government has set a target to make Himachal Pradesh a tuberculosis-free state by the end of the year 2023.

He appealed to the people to come forward to be a part of this campaign and cooperate in making Himachal TB-free and adopting the patients as Nikshay Mitra so that they could be given better health care.