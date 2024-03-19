Guv attends Samrat Ashok play at Gaiety’s Gothic Hall

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 18

Actors of Darpan Gorakhpur staged play “Samrat Ashok” at the Gothic Hall in Gaiety Theatre here today.

The play, written by Daya Prakash Sinha, a distinguished Hindi playwright from Uttar Pradesh, had rich content with a gripping plot, masterfully displaying historical events, philosophy, contemporaneity and the humane view of the playwright.

It was directed by Chitranjan Tripathi, who also gave it music.

The character of Ashoka was portrayed by Manvendra Tripathi, while that of Devi was performed by Reena Jaiswal. Ajit Pratap Singh portrayed Bindusara, Vivek Shrivastava was seen as Chakraprani, Dhani Gupta as Tishyarakshita, Raj Maura as Kunal, Chandra Prakash as Tissa and Harshit Verma as Shabasad.

The play was organised by the Sanskar Bharati Himachal Pradesh.

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was the chief guest on the occasion.

