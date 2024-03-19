Guv attends Samrat Ashok play at Gaiety’s Gothic Hall

Shimla, March 18
Actors of Darpan Gorakhpur staged play “Samrat Ashok” at the Gothic Hall in Gaiety Theatre here today.
The play, written by Daya Prakash Sinha, a distinguished Hindi playwright from Uttar Pradesh, had rich content with a gripping plot, masterfully displaying historical events, philosophy, contemporaneity and the humane view of the playwright.
It was directed by Chitranjan Tripathi, who also gave it music.
The character of Ashoka was portrayed by Manvendra Tripathi, while that of Devi was performed by Reena Jaiswal. Ajit Pratap Singh portrayed Bindusara, Vivek Shrivastava was seen as Chakraprani, Dhani Gupta as Tishyarakshita, Raj Maura as Kunal, Chandra Prakash as Tissa and Harshit Verma as Shabasad.
The play was organised by the Sanskar Bharati Himachal Pradesh.
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla was the chief guest on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Lok Sabha elections 2024: PMK gets 10 seats in seat-sharing deal with BJP in Tamil Nadu
The PMK is a Vanniyar community-dominated party and has sign...
H-1B initial registration period to close on March 22
Online account users will also be able to collaborate on reg...
Punjab man stabs wife in Canada to death after arguments over finances, informs mother in Ludhiana through video call
Balwinder Kaur, 41, was found at her home in British Columbi...
Uttar Pradesh man kills wife over delay in lunch, dies by suicide
Parasram returned home after working in the fields on Monday...
Haryana CM Nayab Saini’s Cabinet to take oath today
Saini was sworn in as chief minister on March 12 along with ...