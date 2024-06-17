Guv, CM extend Eid greetings

Tribune News Service

Shimla: Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla and Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday greeted the people of the state, particularly the Muslim brethren, on the occasion of Bakr-Eid. Extending his greetings on the occasion, the Governor said that he hoped the festival would spread the message of peace and love among communities across the world. “I pray to the almighty to fill lives of people with happiness and health,” he added. The CM said that he hoped that this festival would further strengthen the bonds of peace, unity and brotherhood. “I pray that the festival spreads the message of goodwill in the society and go a long way in strengthening the unity and integrity among people,” he added. TNS

Kaul’s ‘Trasaadi’ at gaiety Theatre

Shimla: : The audience were left in awe with the outstanding performance of eminent theatre writer director and film personality Manav Kaul who staged a solo play titled 'Traasadi' at the Gaiety Theatre on Sunday. Written, directed and performed by Kaul, the story of the play revolves around the repentance of a mother's absence, and in that living of repentance, to find one's mother back again. The play and Kaul's performance garnered huge applause from the audience who were mesmerised by Kaul's gripping performance. Trasaadi was presented by, aRANYA, a Mumbai based theatre group that was started by a group of friends in the 2004. The theatre group is headed by Manav Kaul himself. This was the 10th show of this solo play. aRANYA has staged successful original plays like, Chuhal, Ilhaam, Park, Peele Scooter wala aadmi, Colour Blind, Shakkar ke Paanch Daane, Bali Aur Shambhu and Tumhaare Baare Mein to name a few.

