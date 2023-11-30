Guv: Fighting cancer our collective responsibility

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 29

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla said that it was our collective responsibility to make people aware about the cancer disease. He said this while addressing a conference on ‘Cancer — A Growing Concern’ organised at Gaiety Theatre, Shimla today.

Shukla added: “In low and middle-income countries, patients with cancer generally have a poorer prognosis compared to the patients in high-income countries, the reasons being lack of awareness, late diagnosis and inequitable access to affordable curative services.”

The Governor said that compassion, empathy and a sense of community could provide solace and strength to individuals and their families as they navigate the often daunting path of cancer treatment. Most of the cancers remain in the pre-cancerous stage for a longer period and early diagnosis will help in reducing mortality.

He said, “In 2020, International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), World Cancer Report, released by the WHO revealed that Asia accounts for 49.3 per cent of the global cases of this deadly disease. What’s even more alarming is the projection that from 2020 to 2040, Asia will experience a staggering 59.2 per cent increase in new cancer cases.”

The incidence of cancer in India is projected to touch 15.7 lakh per year by 2025, up from nearly 14.6 lakh such cases recorded in 2022, as per the WHO report. It was estimated that one in 10 Indians would develop cancer in their lifetime and one in 15 will lose their lives to it.

The Governor said that it was our collective responsibility to advocate for and invest in healthcare systems that prioritise early detection and intervention. Earlier, Dr Jacob Prabhakar Chindrupu, Medical Director of the Ruby Nelson Memorial Hospital, Jalandhar, welcomed the Governor.

