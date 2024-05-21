Guv flags off ‘drug-free India’ campaign

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off the ‘drug-free India’ campaign, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, from Raj Bhavan today.

He emphasised that drug addiction was harmful not only to individuals, but also to their families and society at large. He said this initiative would involve a 40-day campaign across various areas of Shimla district. Shukla said he himself was actively involved in the de-addiction campaign in the state.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla #Shiv Pratap Shukla