Guv flags off ‘drug-free India’ campaign

Shimla, May 20
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla flagged off the ‘drug-free India’ campaign, organised by Prajapita Brahma Kumari Ishwariya Vishwavidyalaya, from Raj Bhavan today.
He emphasised that drug addiction was harmful not only to individuals, but also to their families and society at large. He said this initiative would involve a 40-day campaign across various areas of Shimla district. Shukla said he himself was actively involved in the de-addiction campaign in the state.
