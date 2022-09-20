Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates youth fest in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 19

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said youth are the real ambassadors of culture and they should make significant contribution in making the country self-reliant. He said this while inaugurating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-National Youth Festival, organised by Zenith at Baldeyan near Shimla.

Arlekar said, “We have been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Now, we have to move towards Amrit Kaal and every person’s contribution should be ensured in this period.”

“There is a need to reflect on what we can do in the next 25 years,” said the Governor and called upon the youth to take a pledge to adopt “swadeshi” so that the country could be self-reliant.

Member, NITI Aayog Sub-committee, Government of India, BR Idate, said the role of youth had been important in taking India’s rich culture to the world. Many great personalities like Swami Vivekananda did this work in their young age, he said.

