Himachal Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar inaugurates youth fest in Shimla

Shimla, September 19
Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today said youth are the real ambassadors of culture and they should make significant contribution in making the country self-reliant. He said this while inaugurating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-National Youth Festival, organised by Zenith at Baldeyan near Shimla.
Arlekar said, “We have been celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. Now, we have to move towards Amrit Kaal and every person’s contribution should be ensured in this period.”
“There is a need to reflect on what we can do in the next 25 years,” said the Governor and called upon the youth to take a pledge to adopt “swadeshi” so that the country could be self-reliant.
Member, NITI Aayog Sub-committee, Government of India, BR Idate, said the role of youth had been important in taking India’s rich culture to the world. Many great personalities like Swami Vivekananda did this work in their young age, he said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...