Guv lauds Red Cross’ work in HP

Shimla, May 8

World Red Cross Day was observed at Raj Bhawan today, on the theme ‘Keeping Humanity Alive’.

Members and officials from the State Red Cross Society and Himachal Pradesh Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section adorned Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla, who is also President of Himachal Pradesh State Red Cross Society, and his wife Janaki Shukla, who serves as Chairperson of State Red Cross Hospital Welfare Section, with iconic Red Cross flags to honour the occasion.

The Governor also extended his support to the Red Cross Society through a contribution.

He commended the relentless efforts of all the members and volunteers of the Indian Red Cross Society, Himachal Pradesh, which have gone a long way in strengthening the Red Cross movement in the state.

Students of Government Senior Secondary School, Portmore, and Tibetan School, Chhota Shimla, presented a cultural programme on the occasion.

They also presented a short play showcasing how Red Cross volunteers come forward to help people in emergency situations. The students also pinned up the Red Cross flag on the Governor and his wife.

In a gesture of appreciation, the Governor and his wife distributed sweets among the students. Schoolchildren also took out a rally to enhance awareness about the Red Cross among public.

