Guv opens four-day Lavi Fair at Rampur

Shimla, November 11

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today inaugurated the four-day long international Lavi Fair at Rampur Bushahr in Shimla district.

No religious background The event, held at the onset of winter, was declared an international trade fair in 1996 and is the only fair which has no religious significance

A makeshift market is created and stalls are auctioned where traders display their goods

Colourful cultural programmes are held in the evening

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Lavi Fair had commercial importance since long and it had also become a cultural festival of Himachal Pradesh. He said this fair had its own historical importance and was famous for its rich traditions along with trading activities. The cultural groups from different states present a living example of the mantra of unity in diversity by showcasing the diverse culture of the country on one stage, he added.

Paying rich tribute to former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, the Governor said it was due to his efforts that Rampur Lavi was given the status of an international fair in 1985. He prayed to Mata Bhimakali for the happiness and prosperity of the people of the state.

The Governor appreciated the efforts of the organisers to carry forward the rich traditions of Lavi Fair. “The woolen textiles, dry fruits and other traditional crafts and products displayed at the fair are unique. Moreover, the local artisans and farmers get a big opportunity to sell their products in the fair,” he stated.

The Governor said under the Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat programme, which was an initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the foundation day of all states of the country was being organised at the Raj Bhawan to enhance the feeling of mutual love and harmony among the people,

Earlier, the Governor inaugurated the exhibitions displayed by various departments and other organisations of the state government and showed keen interest in them.

He also unveiled the video teaser made by the fair committee for the International Lavi Fair-2023. Various folk dance groups gave colourful cultural presentations on this occasion. Local MLA Nand Lal was present on the occasion.

