Guv pays tribute to Birsa Munda

Bharmour, November 15
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today presided over a programme organised to observe ‘Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas’ at Bharmour, the tribal subdivisional headquarters of Chamba district. The day is celebrated in the memory of Birsa Munda, an Indian tribal Independence activist and a folk hero belonging to the Munda tribe of Jharkhand.
Referring to the contributions of Birsa Munda in the freedom struggle, the Governor said he proved his mettle to the Britishers and set an example of patriotism by his heroic and courageous actions at the young age of 25 years.
The Govrernor also flagged off the ‘Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra’ from Bharmour. The yatra is aimed at spreading awareness about the policies of the Union Government during the next two months in the region.
The Governor said today India had emerged as a powerful nation in the world and had proved its prowess in various fields, including space, defence, industries and information technology.
The inauguration ceremony of the Vikas Bharat Sankalp Yatra organised under the chairmanship of the PM from Ulihatu village in Jharkhand was also telecast live on the occasion.
Various cultural groups and students from educational institutions showcased the local folk culture.
The Governor also offered prayers at the Chaurasi temple at Bharmour. He also visited exhibitions set up by various departments.
Deputy Commissioner Apoorv Devgan, Naveen Tanwar and local MLA Dr Janak Raj and Gopal Sadhwani, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, were also present.
