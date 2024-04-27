Guv releases souvenir of pensioner’s association

Shimla, April 26
Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla released the souvenir of the Pensioner’s Welfare Association, Himachal Pradesh, at Raj Bhawan, today.
On the occasion, Shukla emphasised the pivotal role of the association in fostering solidarity among pensioners while ensuring their well-being. He said the tireless efforts and initiatives of the association acknowledged its instrumental role in addressing the rights and concerns of retirees.
He expressed happiness over the activities and efforts of the association which reflects the shared commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for pensioners, while upholding their dignity and welfare. President of the association Atma Ram Sharma and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
2 CRPF personnel killed in militant attack in Manipur
The militants attacked an IRBn (India Reserve Battalion) cam...
63% voting in 2nd phase, highest 79.46% in Tripura
Jammu sees 71.91% turnout | Lowest 54.85% in UP
SC’s thumbs up to EVMs, junks PILs seeking return of paper ballot system
Rejects demand for verifying 100% votes with VVPAT slips
Firing outside Salman Khan's home: Lookout circular issued against younger brother of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi
Anmol Bishnoi had claimed responsibility for the firing and ...