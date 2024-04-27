Guv releases souvenir of pensioner’s association

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 26

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla released the souvenir of the Pensioner’s Welfare Association, Himachal Pradesh, at Raj Bhawan, today.

On the occasion, Shukla emphasised the pivotal role of the association in fostering solidarity among pensioners while ensuring their well-being. He said the tireless efforts and initiatives of the association acknowledged its instrumental role in addressing the rights and concerns of retirees.

He expressed happiness over the activities and efforts of the association which reflects the shared commitment towards enhancing the quality of life for pensioners, while upholding their dignity and welfare. President of the association Atma Ram Sharma and other office-bearers were also present on the occasion.

