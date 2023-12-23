Guv removes Baddi MC vice-president

Tribune News Service

Solan, December 22

The Governor has removed Maan Singh, vice-president of the Baddi Municipal Council, from his post for abuse of power and failing to discharge his duties as per the Himachal Pradesh Municipal Act, 1994.

The orders, issued on December 19, have cited Section 24 of the HP Municipal Act, 1994, to lay the charge that Maan Singh’s non-acceptance of MC president Jassi Ram’s resignation had affected the functioning of the council. Jassi Ram had tendered his resignation to the Solan DC on June 22. The DC had forwarded the resignation to Maan Singh who, as per the rules, should have accepted it within two days. The DC also intimated the MC Executive Officer regarding this. However, Maan Singh took no action until June 26.

The Nalagarh SDM was then directed to conduct an inquiry into the matter. He concluded that the vice-president had failed to discharge his duty, terming it ‘abuse of power’. The Urban Development Department then presented the issue to the Governor, who dismissed Maan Singh on December 19.

The Congress had managed to elevate its own candidate to the president’s post earlier this year after bringing a no-confidence motion against the BJP-supported incumbent. The issue has created political turmoil as Maan Singh is a BJP leader.

Confirming the news, Solan DC Manmohan Sharma said the post of a councillor has fallen vacant and fresh elections would be held shortly.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Baddi #Solan