Guv says no differences with state govt, misunderstanding cleared

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 30

Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla today said that there were no differences between the state government and the Raj Bhawan and the misunderstanding between the two has been cleared. The issue has been clarified by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

Communication gap One of the ministers, due to some communication gap, had said that the file regarding a Bill has been pending with the Raj Bhawan. However, the CM has now clarified the position and said that the file has been lying with the state government. Shiv Pratap Shukla, Governor

“One of the ministers, due to some communication gap, had said that the file regarding a Bill has been pending with the Raj Bhawan. However, the Chief Minister has now clarified the position and said that the file has been lying with the state government,” said Shukla while taking to the media in Solan today.

It may be recalled that Shukla, while addressing a press conference, had expressed his displeasure over the manner in which Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar had been accusing Raj Bhawan of delaying communication on a file pertaining to passing of the Bill for the appointment of the Vice Chancellor of the Palampur Agriculture University.

Shukla said the Chief Minister has admitted that the communication from the Raj Bhawan has been lying with Secretary (Law) for the last three to four months and the Raj Bhawan is not at fault in any way. He said the statement by the Chief Minister has clarified the situation.

The Governor also expressed concern at the alarming drug addiction in Himachal. “We all need to join hands to fight against the menace of drug addiction. We need to work in this direction to ensure that Himachal does not follow its neighbouring states, which are afflicted with drug addiction among youth,” he said. This is a problem which the society needs to fight collectively and there is need to create awareness among the public before it is too late.

“Two days back only I had talks with the chief minister and told him that the administration must be on alert regarding the monsoons. It appears he has already held meetings with officials so that there is better preparedness to tackle any eventuality,” he said.

