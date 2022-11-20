Guv: Tibetan NGO's service to society an inspiration to world

Tribune News Service

Solan, November 19

Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar today lauded the efforts of Tibetan NGO Tong-Len Charitable Trust and said the results were an inspiration to the whole world.

The Trust had presented an excellent model, which inspires others, he said, while presiding over as the chief guest at the 19th ‘Dhanyawad Diwas’ at Sarah village of Dharamsala in Kangra district.

Appreciating the efforts of Lama Shri Jamyang, the Governor said he was delighted to see the result of his years of penance. “He has changed the fate of thousands of children from extremely vulnerable sections by implementing the messages of Lord Buddha,” he added.

He said the monk had rescued more than 100 children, who were the victims of severe malnutrition.

Expressing happiness, he said apart from providing quality education to the children of the weaker sections, the Trust was also being linked with the Indian values.

Arlekar said there was a need to support an institution like Tong Len as it was working as a guide for society. Emphasising the suitability of the ancient Indian Gurukul system, he said the current education system had started thinking in this direction. “We need to adopt our rich traditions, kindness towards society and dedication towards the country, which keeps us connected to our culture.”

Welcoming and honouring the Governor, monk Jamyang said they were following the path of the Dalai Lama of promoting ethical education and reviving the ancient Indian knowledge. He said initially they started the institute with very few students and now they were providing education to more than 300 slum children. “We are thankful to India and its people for supporting us wholeheartedly,” he added.