Kullu: Gyan Kendras helping rural students realise dreams

Our Correspondent

Kullu, February 20

The 35 Gyan Kendras established in various panchayats of the district have proved to be a boon for the youth taking up self-studies to appear in competitive examinations.

Students say the centres, equipped with the latest study material and also internet facility, are helping them in realising their dreams.

During Covid restrictions, students faced many difficulties due to the online mode of education. Many of them were unable to buy smartphones and those who somehow arranged, could not buy good internet plans. The youth preparing for competitive examinations also had to face similar situation as libraries were closed and villagers couldn’t go to cities for studies.

Kullu DC Ashutosh Garg conceived the idea to set up Gyan Kendras, equipped with 24-hour internet facility, in different panchayats. Free study material is also available for poor students at these centres. Initially, 11 Gyan Kendras were launched in December 2021. Now, 35 such centres are there in the district.

He said, “Our aim is to set up Gyan Kendras in all 235 gram panchayats of the district so that children from far away places need not travel long distances for education. Besides, they don’t have to face the problem of lack of books, study material and internet facilities.”

The DC said the Mahila Mandal Bhawan, Yuvak Mandal Bhawan, Gram Panchayat Bhawan or any public building or a closed school building or any room lying unused in a school building can be used to set up a Gyan Kendra.

He said, “The gram panchayat concerned makes arrangements for 24-hour power supply and adequate charging points from their funds. The possibility of solar panels too will be explored. The electricity expenses will be met through donations.”

He said resources in these Gyan Kendras would be created from the 15th Finance Commission fund or donation from gram panchayat, panchayat samiti or zila parishad. He added internet charges could be collected from the users in the form of subscription along with other resources.