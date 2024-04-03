Habitual offender held with 6 gm heroin in Nurpur

Our Correspondent

Nurpur, April 2

Following a tip-off, the Jawali police raided a house at Sidhpurghat near Jawali last evening. The cops recovered 6 grams of heroin (chitta) from the possession of house owner Deepak Kumar.

The police arrested Kumar and registered a case under Section 21 of the NDPS Act against him. He was produced before a Jawali court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

Nurpur SP Ashok Ratan said the accused was a habitual offender, and two FIRs had already been lodged against him at the Jawali police station.

The accused had been booked under the Excise Act in an illicit liquor case on May 30, 2021. Another FIR under various sections of the IPC was registered against him in an attempt to murder case on June 9, 2022, Rattan added.

