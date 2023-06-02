Had fruitful talks with Gadkari on ropeways, e-buses: Agnihotri

Our Correspondent

UNA, JUNE 1

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today said that Haroli in the district would be developed as a model Assembly constituency of the state with each agricultural field getting irrigation water.

He said that the building of Haroli government college would be completed and dedicated to students soon.

Agnihotri, who also holds the charge of the Art, Language and Culture Department, said pilgrims coming to the Chintpurni temple would be provided better facilities and Rs 100 crore will be spent for it.

He said during his recent visit to Delhi, he had discussed the construction of ropeway projects for Shimla and Bijli Mahadev temple in Kullu with Union minister Nitin Gadkari in particular, besides 15 other ropeway projects. Some decisions in principal had been derived at. He informed that discussions with the Union minister regarding purchase and maintenance of electric buses also took place and that he was hopeful of positive results.

Agnihotri earlier laid the foundation stone of a Jalshakti Department rest house at Haroli sub divisional headquarters. The 15-room facility will be constructed at a cost of Rs 6.21 crores. Speaking on the occasion, Agnihotri said the Congress government was committed to developing the state on the basis of the needs, demands and requirements of the people, adding that public works would be undertaken in a responsible and transparent manner.

He asked employees to establish communication with people so that the benefit of schemes and programmes could percolate to the grass-roots level.