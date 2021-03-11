Orange warning in Himachal: Thunderstorm, hail, lightning likely today

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 22

The local MeT office has issued an orange warning of thunderstorm, lightning, hailstorm and gusty winds (speed 40-70 kmph) likely at few places in low, mid and high hills tomorrow and predicted wet weather in the region till May 26.

Cautioning that damage may occur to standing crops, fruit plants and new plantings due to hailstorm and gusty winds in all the 12 districts, MeT said that supply of electricity could also be affected in some places besides visibility conditions likely to be poor.

Light rain lashed some parts of the state. Khadrala and Theog received 5 mm of rains each, Mandi and Hamirpur 4 mm each, and Palampur 3 mm and Kufri and Kotkhai 2 each mm, Solan 1 mm while Shimla received traces of rain.

Keylong was the coldest at night recording a low of 2.8 degree C while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 39.8 degree C.