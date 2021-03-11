Hailstorm, rain lash Shimla area

Shimla, May 9
Shimla and its surrounding areas were lashed by hailstorm and rain. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of May 11. Local MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the region for next four days.
Palampur was wettest with 38 mm of rain followed by Wangtoo and Beer 10 mm, Sundernagar 7 mm, Shimla and Manali 6 mm each, Rajgarh 4 mm and Nichar 2 mm.
Keylong was coldest during the night recording a low of 4.8 degree C while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 38.2 degree C.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Will reconsider sedition law, Supreme Court needn't examine its validity: Affidavit by Centre
Hearing on petitions challenging Section 124A today
Grenade attack on Punjab Police Intelligence Headquarters in Mohali
No loss of life reported | CFSL team visits spot
China keeping border row alive: Army Chief General Manoj Pande
Pre-April 2020 status quo must
Raised state's issues with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann: Navjot Sidhu
Sidhu praises ‘humble’ Mann | Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar ...