Hailstorm, rain lash Shimla area

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 9

Shimla and its surrounding areas were lashed by hailstorm and rain. A fresh western disturbance is likely to affect Western Himalayan region from the night of May 11. Local MeT office has predicted a wet spell in the region for next four days.

Palampur was wettest with 38 mm of rain followed by Wangtoo and Beer 10 mm, Sundernagar 7 mm, Shimla and Manali 6 mm each, Rajgarh 4 mm and Nichar 2 mm.

Keylong was coldest during the night recording a low of 4.8 degree C while Una was hottest during the day with a high of 38.2 degree C.