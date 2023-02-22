Hailstorm, rain lash Shimla, bring cheer to residents

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

A hailstorm and rain lashed the city this afternoon, providing respite to residents from high temperatures registered over the past few days.

It led to traffic disruptions at several places in the city. “Shimla city got no snowfall this winter. We were happy to see the city covered with a white sheet of hail, though for some time,” said Sachin, a photographer on the Mall Road.

While the city was lashed by a hailstorm, most parts of the state received light to moderate rainfall. “Besides Shimla, a few other places also received a hailstorm. However, most of the places in the state received light to moderate rainfall,” said Surender Paul, Director, Meteorological Centre, Shimla.

He said the hailstorm and the rainfall would bring down soaring temperatures witnessed in the past few days. Shimla had recorded the highest ever minimum and maximum temperatures on Saturday. “Besides, the rainfall will bring some relief to horticulturalists and farmers,” he said.

According to the Met Department, the weather will be dry over the next few days. “We are expecting some disturbance in weather after February 25,” said Paul.

Himachal Kisan Sabha president Kuldeep Tanwar said that rain was a welcome relief for both farmers and horticulturalists. “Vegetable farmers were desperately waiting for rain. The current spell will give vegetable as well as apple growers much-needed relief from the enduring dry spell,” he added.