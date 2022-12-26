Halt Vande Bharat at P'kot for longer duration: Passengers

Chamba, December 25
Netizens, passengers and tourists visiting Himachal Pradesh have demanded that the halt duration of Vande Bharat Express from Delhi to Katra (J&K) at Pathankot should be increased.
It is pertinent to mention that Pathankot is the gateway to Himachal Pradesh especially to Chamba and Kangra districts.
While bringing their concern to the consideration of the Union Government, netizens, passengers and tourists pointed out that the holy state of Himachal Pradesh is already below par in terms of upgraded rail connectivity.
The existing railways machinery within the state is not enough for the requisite demand from the side of netizens and tourists. They are dependent on Pathankot and Chandigarh for better services, they said.
We are hopeful that the Centre would pay attention to our demands and get the needful done. They urged the Union Ministry of Railways to look into the issue soon so that people belonging to these districts could also be benefitted.
