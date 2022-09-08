Hamirpur: 20-year RI for rape of minor

Hamirpur, September 7
An accused was convicted of raping a minor in the district and awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment here today.
The convict, Deepak Patial, was booked under Sections 363, 376 and 506 of the IPC at Barsar police station. It was alleged that he took the victim to a hotel and raped her.
SP Akriti Sharma said the Special Court (POCSO) also announced a fine of Rs 50,000 under Section 4 of the POCSO Act.
