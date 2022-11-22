Hamirpur 3rd cleanest rural district in country

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, November 21

Hamirpur has been ranked the third cleanest district in the country in the rural category and the first district in the state in the Swachh Bharat Mission rankings declared by the Union Ministry of Drinking Water and Sanitation today.

The Jal Jeevan Mission envisages to provide safe and adequate drinking water through individual tap connections to all households in rural India by 2024.

Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik said under the drinking water and sanitation programme, all gram panchayats of the district had implemented source sustainability measures as mandatory elements. She said these included recharge and reuse water sources through management, conservation and rainwater harvesting.

She said under the Jal Jeevan Mission, community participation was ensured and elements such as information, education and communication were best used for the success of the programme in the district. “During the survey, every aspect of the mission was evaluated and was based on the feedback of people of the respective gram panchayats,” the DC added.

She said this was a challenge, which was accomplished with relentless efforts of officers, staff and representatives of the panchayati raj institutions.

