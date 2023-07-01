Hamirpur battles jaundice outbreak, 71 affected

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 30

As many as 71 persons were reportedly affected following jaundice outbreak in the district as reported by the Health Department here today.

District Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Jagota said six teams were pressed into action. They visited 14 villages to provide medicines and made people aware about the disease and precautions needed.

He added that the most common cause of the disease is water contamination. Jagota said the worst-hit area was of Tauni Devi Block of the district and teams comprising a doctor and health workers were acting swiftly to bring the situation under control.

Jagota stated that 57 cases were reported on Thursday, while 14 were reported today. He said 24 patients had recovered, 12 are admitted in hospitals and the rest are taking treatment at home.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa had directed officials of the Irrigation and Public Health Department to immediately begin gaseous sterilisation of drinking water.