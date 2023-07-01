Hamirpur battles jaundice outbreak, 71 affected

Hamirpur, June 30
As many as 71 persons were reportedly affected following jaundice outbreak in the district as reported by the Health Department here today.
District Medical Officer Dr Sanjay Jagota said six teams were pressed into action. They visited 14 villages to provide medicines and made people aware about the disease and precautions needed.
He added that the most common cause of the disease is water contamination. Jagota said the worst-hit area was of Tauni Devi Block of the district and teams comprising a doctor and health workers were acting swiftly to bring the situation under control.
Jagota stated that 57 cases were reported on Thursday, while 14 were reported today. He said 24 patients had recovered, 12 are admitted in hospitals and the rest are taking treatment at home.
Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa had directed officials of the Irrigation and Public Health Department to immediately begin gaseous sterilisation of drinking water.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
25 bus passengers charred to death as vehicle catches fire on Samruddhi Expressway in Maharashtra
The private travels bus was on way from Nagpur to Pune when ...
Could come out of burning vehicle alive by breaking its window: Survivor of Maharashtra bus tragedy
The accident takes place on the Samruddhi Expressway near Si...
Amarnath Yatra: Second batch of over 4,400 pilgrims leaves Jammu camp for Kashmir
The pilgrims leave the base camp in the morning in a cavalca...
7 killed, 20 injured in road accident in Pakistan’s Sindh province
The injured have been rushed to hospitals in Nawabshah and N...
Neeraj wins second straight Diamond League title in Lausanne
Chopra had won the Lausanne leg in August last year also for...